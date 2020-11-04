Mafia 'boss of 2 worlds' gets 18 yrs

TURIN, NOV 4 - An 18-year conviction for Alfonso Caruana, a mafioso dubbed 'the Boss of the Two Worlds', became definitive Wednesday when a the supreme Court of Cassation rejected an appeal filed against a 2019 Turin appeals court sentence. Caruana, 74, head of the Cuntrera crime family, is currently in jail. He was convicted on charges filed by Turin prosecutors. (ANSA).