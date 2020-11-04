Mercoledì 04 Novembre 2020 | 22:56

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

RAGUSA
Teenagers cited for taking selfies lying on rail tracks

Teenagers cited for taking selfies lying on rail tracks

 
ROME
COVID: 30,550 new cases, 352 victims

COVID: 30,550 new cases, 352 victims

 
TURIN
Mafia 'boss of 2 worlds' gets 18 yrs

Mafia 'boss of 2 worlds' gets 18 yrs

 
ROME
4 Rome 'trappers' arrested for racial beating

4 Rome 'trappers' arrested for racial beating

 
PARIS
France refuses extradition of 'black bloc' Genoa man

France refuses extradition of 'black bloc' Genoa man

 
ROME
Soccer: Inter lose at Real, Atalanta thumped by Liverpool

Soccer: Inter lose at Real, Atalanta thumped by Liverpool

 
ROME
GDP fell by 10% in first half of year - Bank of Italy

GDP fell by 10% in first half of year - Bank of Italy

 
MODENA
Italy starts phase 3 of Oxford vaccine trials

Italy starts phase 3 of Oxford vaccine trials

 
VATICAN CITY
Respect COVID rules says pope on streaming return

Respect COVID rules says pope on streaming return

 
ROME
Drug use rising among Italian teens

Drug use rising among Italian teens

 
PALERMO
Soccer: Ex-Palermo owners arrested for bankruptcy

Soccer: Ex-Palermo owners arrested for bankruptcy

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari al «tour de force: cinque gare per svoltare

Bari al «tour de force: cinque gare per svoltare

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoLa mobilitazione
Grottaglie, problema contratto: proclamato sciopero alla Leonardo

Grottaglie, problema contratto: proclamato sciopero alla Leonardo

 
BariIl caso
Corruzione a Palo del Colle, prosciolti dirigente ed ex vicesindaco

Corruzione a Palo del Colle, prosciolti dirigente ed ex vicesindaco

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, fece rimuovere topo morto da cortile privato: assolto ex assessore

Brindisi, fece rimuovere topo morto da cortile privato: assolto ex assessore

 
LecceIl virus
Covid 19, altri 21 positivi nel campo rom di Lecce

Covid 19, altri 21 positivi nel campo rom di Lecce

 
FoggiaControlli dei CC
Foggia, servizi anti caporalato: controllate 80 aziende, 4 denunce

Foggia, servizi anti caporalato: controllate 80 aziende, 4 denunce

 
PotenzaLa ricerca
Potenza, siglato accordo con Aifa e Iss: al San Carlo sì all'uso di plasma dei donatori guariti Covid

Potenza, siglato accordo con Aifa e Iss: al San Carlo sì all'uso di plasma dei donatori guariti Covid

 
Batpolemiche
barletta, concorso vigili urbani: domande senza risposta

Barletta, concorso vigili urbani: domande senza risposta

 
Materaatti persecutori
Matera, minaccia di diffondere foto intime della ex fidanzata: arrestato 18enne

Matera, minaccia di diffondere foto intime della ex fidanzata: arrestato 18enne

 

TURIN

Mafia 'boss of 2 worlds' gets 18 yrs

Alfonso Caruana head of Cuntrera crime family

Mafia 'boss of 2 worlds' gets 18 yrs

TURIN, NOV 4 - An 18-year conviction for Alfonso Caruana, a mafioso dubbed 'the Boss of the Two Worlds', became definitive Wednesday when a the supreme Court of Cassation rejected an appeal filed against a 2019 Turin appeals court sentence. Caruana, 74, head of the Cuntrera crime family, is currently in jail. He was convicted on charges filed by Turin prosecutors. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati