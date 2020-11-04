4 Rome 'trappers' arrested for racial beating

ROME, NOV 4 - Four Rome 'trappers', or rappers who specialise in the 'trap' genre, were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of committing two brutal attacks, one of them with an alleged race-hate basis, in the Italian capital since March. The four, aged between 23 and 36, are all experts in martial arts and boxing, police said. Among the alleged victims of the gang are a migrant, attacked in a Rome street without any reason, and other trappers, beaten up in a recording studio, police said. They are accused of abduction, private violence, propaganda an instigation to commit crimes for reasons of racial, ethnic and religious discrimination. The four,. who were placed under house arrest, were betrayed by videos of the violence published on the web shortly afterwards, police said. The attack on the other trappesr took place on March 7, police said, with the gang's musical rivals being beaten with boxing and martial arts moves. The alleged beating lasted over an hour and the bloodied victims were forced to kneel with their heads bowed in submission, police said. The alleged racial beating took place in April, police said. The gang suddenly attacked a non-EU immigrant who was walking past in the street, without a motive, police said. They also insulted him racially, police said. (ANSA).