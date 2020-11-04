France refuses extradition of 'black bloc' Genoa man

PARIS, NOV 4 - France on Wednesday refused to extradite to Italy the 'Black Bloc' anti-globalisation militant Vincenzo Vecchi, wanted by Rome for his part in violence at the 2001 Group of Eight summit in Genoa, French media reported. Vecchi fled to Brittany after being sentenced to 12 and a half years for his part in the rioting and property damage that marred the summit. Vecchi, 47, was arrested on 8 August 2019 at Rochefort-en-Terre. He is the last of 10 fugitive black bloc militants Italy has sought. The violence that marred the summit led to the manslaughter of a protester by a Carabiniere and to a brutal police raid on peaceful anti-globalisation protesters that Amnesty International called the worst postwar suspension of democracy in Europe. (ANSA).