Soccer: Inter lose at Real, Atalanta thumped by Liverpool

ROME, NOV 4 - Inter Milan are bottom of Champions League Group B after losing 3-2 at Real Madrid on Tuesday while Atalanta are licking their wounds after being thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool in Bergamo in a Group D clash. Inter had managed to pull level after falling 2-0 down, with Nicolò Barella sparking the rally with a wonderful first-touch back-heel assist for a goal by Lautaro Martínez. Ivan Perišić also scored for the Italian side but the hosts grabbed victory in the closing stages thanks to an effort by Rodrygo. Inter have two points from three games, three points behind group leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach and two behind Real and Shakhtar Donetsk. Atalanta were unusually quite on Tuesday and Liverpool made them pay, with Diogo Jota getting a hat-trick and Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané finding the net too. Atalanta are joint second in Group D alongside Ajax with four points, five behind Liverpool and four ahead of Midtjylland. (ANSA).