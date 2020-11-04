GDP fell by 10% in first half of year - Bank of Italy

Soccer: Inter lose at Real, Atalanta thumped by Liverpool
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, mai così tanti casi: 1.163 in 24 ore. Anche 12 morti (11 a Foggia). Lopalco: dati dei giorni scorsi. Altri 51 ricoveri
ROME
04 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 4 - The Bank of Italy said in a report on Wednesday that economic activity fell by 10% in the first six months of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019. It said the drop in GDP was significantly higher in northern Italy, which was hit harder by the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su