Terrorism: Tunisian ejected after intelligence report

ROME, NOV 4 - A Tunisian man who landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa on October 18 has been repatriated after Italy's intelligence services flagged him up as being a "dangerous subject". The man, who was repatriated on a direct flight from Palermo to Tunis, had already been sent back once in 2017. The interior ministry said he is the relative of a person arrested in France in 2016 who was suspected of being the head of an ISIS cell that was planning attacks in the country. According to the intelligence services, both lived in Italy between 2008 and 2015. (ANSA).