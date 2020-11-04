Drug use rising among Italian teens

ROME, NOV 4 - Drug use is rising steadily among Italian teenagers, the parliamentary childhood committee heard on Tuesday. The rise is steepest in the 15-19 year age bracket, said Luciano Squillaci of the Italian federation of therapeutic communities, FICT. The number of minors entrusted to health services with drug problems has doubled in the last five years, he said. Squiilaci said one teenager in three said they had used illegal substances in the last year. But ICT's network was receiving calls for help from families with children as young as 11-14 "who they have discovered to have addiction problems", Squillaci said. (ANSA).