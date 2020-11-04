Ex-Magliana Gang member led drugs gang, 20 arrests

ROME, NOV 4 - A former member of the notorious Rome criminal organization the Magliana Gang led a drugs gang in the Italian capital that Italian police have busted with 20 arrests, judicial sources said Wednesday. He was named as 66-year-old Roberto Fittirillo, aka Robertino. The new gang was dedicated to drug trafficking and distribution, police said. It placed on the Rome market "huge" quantities of cocaine, they said. Fittirillo was charged with drug trafficking and complicity in several murders in a 1993 operation that led to the arrest of several members of the Magliana Gang. He was still in charge of the drug trade run by the new organisation based in his home turf of Rome's northeastern Tufello district, police said. Preliminary investigations judge Angela Gerardi said the new gang posed a "criminal case of absolute gravity". The Magliana Gang was an infamous and extremely violent Rome group of the 1970s that was the subject of Michele Placido's 2005 movie Romanzo Criminale and a spin-off TV series of the same name. Named after the Rome district where it was set up, the Magliana Gang had links to Italy's three main mafias 'Ndrangheta, Cosa Nostra and Camorra and has also been linked to rightist terrorist bombings and murders to destabilise Italy in the 'Years of Lead' of leftist and rightist terror in the 1970s and 80s. Conspiracy theorists have also linked it to other murky crimes including the killing of mud-raking journalist Mino Pecorelli, for which former Christian Democrat leader Giulio Andreotti was eventually acquitted, the mafia murder of God's Banker Roberto Calvi, and the disappearance of a 15-year-old Vatican resident, Emanuela Orlandi. (ANSA).