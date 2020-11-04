Some regions over COVID-hospital-place threshold-ISS

ROME, NOV 4 - Silvio Brusaferro, the head of the Higher Health Institute (ISS), said Wednesday that hospitals in some parts of Italy risk being swamped with COVID-19 patients. "The number of hospital admissions of (COVID patients) with symptoms is growing and it deserves attention. The same is true for intensive care units," Brusaferro told the Lower House's social-affairs committee. "Some regions has gone over the cut-off threshold, others haven't but they are close. "If we have over 40% of beds being occupied by COVID patients, it means that we have to reschedule delayable health services for other pathologies in order to give priority to Sars-cov-2 patients". He said the epidemic in Italy was currently in a phase of "escalation" and "therefore, we have to use containment measures and, in part, mitigation measures". He added that, unlike in the first wave of the coronavirus, COVID-19 is circulating widely in all Italy regions. (ANSA).