Only way to beat pandemic is to stay united - Conte

ROME
04 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 4 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said unity was the only way to beat COVID-19 in a message posted on Facebook on Wednesday, Italian national unity and armed forces day. "Different opinions and diverse views must not undermine our constant effort to support each other," Conte said. "We must reiterate that strongly today, the day of national unity and the armed forces... There is only one way to emerge from his dramatic period: stay united. Always". (ANSA).
