19-year-old stabbed to death near Naples

ROME
04 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 4 - A 19-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in the centre of Casalnuovo, a town in the province of Naples, late on Tuesday. According to an initial reconstruction, the victim was approached by three people and then attacked. An 18-year-old who was with the victim was also injured, although not seriously. The dead man did not have a criminal record. (ANSA).
