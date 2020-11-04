We'll get through difficult days together - Mattarella

Soccer: Inter lose at Real, Atalanta thumped by Liverpool
ROME
04 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 4 - President Sergio Mattarella said Wednesday that Italy will get through the current crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic together in his message for national unity and armed forces day. "Together we will get through these days that are so difficult, like we built the republic, free and prosperous, together," Mattarella said in a message to Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini. The president attended at ceremony at the Victor Emmanuel II National Monument in Rome, where the Italian unknown soldier lies, with Premier Giuseppe Conte, Guerini, Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Casellati and Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico. (ANSA).
