New COVID lockdown Nov 5-Dec 3 - draft decree

ROME, NOV 3 - A new government draft decree says a second, softer COVID lockdown will last from November 5 to December 3. The draft also sets a curfew to start at 22:00, and end at 05:00. It bans movements between areas that are COVID scenario 3 and scenario 4 areas. Public transport vehicles must be 50% of full capacity, excluding school buses. Cruises will also be stopped, according to the draft. Other expected measures are distance learning in high schools, museum closures, and the closure of shopping malls at weekends. Further local measures will be taken in agreement with regions, for a minimum of two weeks, the draft said. (ANSA).