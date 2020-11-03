Martedì 03 Novembre 2020 | 20:01

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
New COVID lockdown Nov 5-Dec 3 - draft decree

New COVID lockdown Nov 5-Dec 3 - draft decree

 
ROME
COVID: 353 victims, over 28,000 new cases

COVID: 353 victims, over 28,000 new cases

 
ROME
Govt discussing curfew from 9 or 10 - Zampa

Govt discussing curfew from 9 or 10 - Zampa

 
ROME
Supreme court hands Verdini six-and-a-half year term (2)

Supreme court hands Verdini six-and-a-half year term (2)

 
ROME
Interior Min boosts border controls after terror attacks

Interior Min boosts border controls after terror attacks

 
ROME
Supreme court hands Verdini six-and-a-half year term

Supreme court hands Verdini six-and-a-half year term

 
MILAN
COVID to hit industry by 11% in 2020 - Mediobanca

COVID to hit industry by 11% in 2020 - Mediobanca

 
NAPLES
Naples health system on last legs says de Magistris

Naples health system on last legs says de Magistris

 
MILAN
Murals dedicated to doctors vandalised in Milan

Murals dedicated to doctors vandalised in Milan

 
ROME
Second COVID wave could be tsunami - doctors' guild

Second COVID wave could be tsunami - doctors' guild

 
ROME
New COVID decree by tonight

New COVID decree by tonight

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari vittima di se stesso: una giornata 'no' o c'è altro?

Bari vittima di se stesso: una giornata 'no' o c'è altro?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl caso
Lucera, pronto soccorso chiuso: «Non contiene più i contagi»

Lucera, pronto soccorso chiuso: «Non contiene più i contagi»

 
MateraBasket
Olimpia Matera, tre cestisti positivi al Coronavirus

Olimpia Matera, tre cestisti positivi al Coronavirus

 
LecceUniSalento
Covid 19, Ladisa: «Ok a mense in residenze universitarie di Lecce»

Covid 19, Ladisa: «Ok a mense in residenze universitarie di Lecce»

 
BatIl caso
Covid a Trani, contagi nel Tribunale: sospese le udienze

Covid a Trani, contagi nel Tribunale: sospese le udienze

 
BrindisiIl vento di Puglia
Basket, Brindisi piedi a terra ma sognare è possibile

Basket, Brindisi piedi a terra ma sognare è possibile

 
BariLa richiesta
Covid, l'appello della Caritas: «Donate cibo le parrocchie hanno bisogno»

Covid, l'appello della Caritas: «Donate cibo le parrocchie hanno bisogno»

 
TarantoLa decisione
Arcelor Mittal, dal 16 novembre nuoca Cassa Covid per 6 settimane

Arcelor Mittal, dal 16 novembre nuova Cassa Covid per 6 settimane

 
PotenzaOspedale
Potenza, il commissario del San Carlo: «Situazione posti letto ancora gestibile»

Potenza, il commissario del San Carlo: «Situazione posti letto ancora gestibile»

 

i più letti

Covid Puglia, mai così tanti casi: 1.176 in un giorno. Anche 12 morti (11 a Foggia). Lopalco: dati dei giorni scorsi

Covid Puglia, mai così tanti casi: 1.163 in 24 ore. Anche 12 morti (11 a Foggia). Lopalco: dati dei giorni scorsi. Altri 51 ricoveri

Coronavirus, in Puglia 626 nuovi casi su 4060 tamponi. 9 decessi, quasi 800 ricoverati

Coronavirus, in Puglia 626 nuovi casi su 4060 test. 9 decessi, quasi 800 ricoverati 2900 posti letto entro fine mese

Covid 19, in Puglia interviene l'Esercito: 13 postazioni per i tamponi drive-in

Covid 19, in Puglia interviene l'Esercito: 13 postazioni per i tamponi drive-in

Covid 19, verso nuovo Dpcm: coprifuoco, megastore chiusi e Italia divisa in 3 aree di rischio. Decaro: «Scelta sofferta»

Covid 19, verso nuovo Dpcm: coprifuoco, megastore chiusi e Italia divisa in 3 aree di rischio. Decaro: «Scelta sofferta»

Covid 19 in Salento, tensotruttura dell'Esercito a Taurisano dichiarato 'zona rossa'

Covid in Salento, Taurisano dichiarato zona rossa: ci sarà drive-through in tende dell'Esercito

ROME

New COVID lockdown Nov 5-Dec 3 - draft decree

Curfew from 22:00 to 05:00 says document awaiting OK

New COVID lockdown Nov 5-Dec 3 - draft decree

ROME, NOV 3 - A new government draft decree says a second, softer COVID lockdown will last from November 5 to December 3. The draft also sets a curfew to start at 22:00, and end at 05:00. It bans movements between areas that are COVID scenario 3 and scenario 4 areas. Public transport vehicles must be 50% of full capacity, excluding school buses. Cruises will also be stopped, according to the draft. Other expected measures are distance learning in high schools, museum closures, and the closure of shopping malls at weekends. Further local measures will be taken in agreement with regions, for a minimum of two weeks, the draft said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati