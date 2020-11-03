COVID: 353 victims, over 28,000 new cases

New COVID lockdown Nov 5-Dec 3 - draft decree
ROME
03 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 3 - The daily number of new COVID cases in Italy resumed its rise on Tuesday with 28,244 cases, compared to 22,253 Monday, the health ministry said. The rise in new deaths was even sharper, at 353 victims in the last 24 hours, up from 233 Monday, the ministry said. This is the highest daily toll since the start of May. The total number of infected since the start of the pandemic is now 759,829, and the total death toll 39,412. The currently positive are 418,142 (+21,630 over Monday), the ministry said. The recovered and discharged are 302,275 (+6,258). (ANSA).
