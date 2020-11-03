Supreme court hands Verdini six-and-a-half year term (2)

New COVID lockdown Nov 5-Dec 3 - draft decree
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, mai così tanti casi: 1.163 in 24 ore. Anche 12 morti (11 a Foggia). Lopalco: dati dei giorni scorsi. Altri 51 ricoveri
Coronavirus, in Puglia 626 nuovi casi su 4060 test. 9 decessi, quasi 800 ricoverati 2900 posti letto entro fine mese
Covid 19, verso nuovo Dpcm: coprifuoco, megastore chiusi e Italia divisa in 3 aree di rischio. Decaro: «Scelta sofferta»
ROME
03 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 3 - Italy's supreme Court of Cassation on Tuesday sentenced former Senator Denis Verdini to six and half years in jail in relation to the bankruptcy of the Credito Cooperativo Fiorentino bank. His lawyer said he would hand himself in to start serving the term. The 69-year-old was a close ally of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi before he broke away from Forza Italia to form his own party five years ago. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su