Supreme court hands Verdini six-and-a-half year term (2)

ROME, NOV 3 - Italy's supreme Court of Cassation on Tuesday sentenced former Senator Denis Verdini to six and half years in jail in relation to the bankruptcy of the Credito Cooperativo Fiorentino bank. His lawyer said he would hand himself in to start serving the term. The 69-year-old was a close ally of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi before he broke away from Forza Italia to form his own party five years ago. (ANSA).