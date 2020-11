Govt discussing curfew from 9 or 10 - Zampa

ROME, NOV 3 - The government is discussing whether to set a new COVID curfew from nine o'clock or 10 o'clock p.m., Health Undersecretary Sandra Zampa said Tuesday. Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri said the new measures would last 2-3 weeks and include travel restrictions between regions with varying degrees of COVID risk. He said the new 'soft' lockdown would not be full-blown like the first one in March. (ANSA).