Naples health system on last legs says de Magistris

New COVID lockdown Nov 5-Dec 3 - draft decree
Covid Puglia, mai così tanti casi: 1.163 in 24 ore. Anche 12 morti (11 a Foggia). Lopalco: dati dei giorni scorsi. Altri 51 ricoveri
Coronavirus, in Puglia 626 nuovi casi su 4060 test. 9 decessi, quasi 800 ricoverati 2900 posti letto entro fine mese
Covid 19, verso nuovo Dpcm: coprifuoco, megastore chiusi e Italia divisa in 3 aree di rischio. Decaro: «Scelta sofferta»
NAPLES
03 Novembre 2020
NAPLES, NOV 3 - The health system in Naples is "on its last legs" as it struggles to cope with the second wave of COVID-19, city mayor Luigi de Magistris said Tuesday. "The health situation is at the limit," he said on TV8. "We have lines of cars and ambulances at hospitals. "It's a dramatic situation, to which is added the social tension which is just as serious and concerning". (ANSA).
