Naples health system on last legs says de Magistris

NAPLES, NOV 3 - The health system in Naples is "on its last legs" as it struggles to cope with the second wave of COVID-19, city mayor Luigi de Magistris said Tuesday. "The health situation is at the limit," he said on TV8. "We have lines of cars and ambulances at hospitals. "It's a dramatic situation, to which is added the social tension which is just as serious and concerning". (ANSA).