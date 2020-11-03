COVID to hit industry by 11% in 2020 - Mediobanca

MILAN, NOV 3 - The COVID-19 crisis will reduce the turnover of Italy's manufacturing sector by 11% this year, Mediobanca said Tuesday. The merchant bank said the automotive and fashion sectors had collapsed. Only the food sector will escape relatively undamaged, it said. Mediobanca also said that Enel will the top performer in the industrial sector, while Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will be deep into the red. (ANSA).