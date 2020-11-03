Second COVID wave could be tsunami - doctors' guild

New COVID lockdown Nov 5-Dec 3 - draft decree
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, mai così tanti casi: 1.163 in 24 ore. Anche 12 morti (11 a Foggia). Lopalco: dati dei giorni scorsi. Altri 51 ricoveri
Coronavirus, in Puglia 626 nuovi casi su 4060 test. 9 decessi, quasi 800 ricoverati 2900 posti letto entro fine mese
Covid 19, verso nuovo Dpcm: coprifuoco, megastore chiusi e Italia divisa in 3 aree di rischio. Decaro: «Scelta sofferta»
ROME
03 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 3 - The head of the Federation of Italian Doctors' Guilds, Filippo Anelli, warned on Tuesday that the second wave of COVID-19 could turn out to be a tsunami. "The worry of the doctors is that this second wave won't be a coastal storm, it will be a tsunami that could overwhelm the national health system," Anelli said via Facebook. "That's why we are asking the government for more aggressive measures. "The problem today regards the health system's ability to cope because the gradual occupation of (hospital) places by COVID patients reduces the ability to guarantee care to other patients. "If we keep going like this, the situation could get out of control". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su