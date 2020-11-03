Murals dedicated to doctors vandalised in Milan

New COVID lockdown Nov 5-Dec 3 - draft decree
MILAN
03 Novembre 2020
MILAN, NOV 3 - A number of murals dedicated to doctors and nurses in Milan's Sacco Hospital were vandalised overnight, the city's eighth municipality said Tuesday. The street art celebrates the health staff's dedication in fighting COVID-19. "Last night some cowards vandalised the mural dedicated to doctors and nurses of the Sacco Hospital, realised by local associations and supported by the eighth municipality," it said in a Facebook post. "We will take measures and will file a suit, asking (police) to view the security camera footage! "There is no place for uncivilised people". (ANSA).
