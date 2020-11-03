Ferrari posts 171 mn profit Q3

TURIN, NOV 3 - Ferrari on Tuesday posted a third-quarter net profit of 171 million euros, 1.1% up on the same period in 2019. Net earnings were 3% down to 888 million euros. Deliveries were 161 units down at 2,313 vehicles. Ferrari said it was raising its 2020 targets to the high part of their range. Ferrari shares rose 3.6% on the Milan bourse after the results came out. (ANSA).