ROME, NOV 3 - The government will issue a new COVID decree by tonight, Health Undersecretary Sandra Zampa said Tuesday. "The attempt being made is not to paralyse the country; it will not be a rigid lockdown, but a light one, German.style," she told Rai Radio1 at Radio anch'io. She said the approach would be "tailor-made" according to the state in each region. "It will not be a rigid lockdown, but similar to the German model, light," she reiterated. Zamap spoke shortly before the government went into a fresh summit with regional governors on Tuesday afternoon. Local representatives will discuss the new measures with Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia and Health Minister Roberto Speranza, as well as COVID commissioner Domenico Arcuri and Civil Protection chief Angelo Borrelli. As well as governors, provincial and municipal officials will also be involved. Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday the new decree would set three different scenarios according to the severity of the COVID crisis in each region. The three scenarios will be determined by: the COVID transmission rate in the region; the number pf COVID outbreaks or hotspots; and the situation with hospital beds. Conte has also announced: a late-night curfew expected to start at nine p.m.; limits to travel to at-risk regions; and a 50% reduction in public transport. Other measures include the closure of museums, and the weekend closure of shopping malls. (ANSA).