Bolzano declared a COVID 'red zone'

ROME, NOV 3 - The city of Bolzano has been declared a COVID-19 red zone by Arno Kompatscher, the president of the autonomous province of Bolzano - Alto Adige, due to the high number of cases of contagion. Ten other towns in the province have been declared red zones too - Vadena, Braies, Velturno, Villabassa, Meltina, Vipiteno, Egna, Nova Levante, Ponte Gardena and Nalles. As a result it will only be possible to enter or leave Bolzano and the other towns for work or health reasons for two weeks from November 5. Furthermore, schools will close and classes will be given via distance learning. (ANSA).