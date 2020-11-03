Golf: Molinari faces Johnson in pre-Masters clash in Houston

Martedì 03 Novembre 2020 | 20:00

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
New COVID lockdown Nov 5-Dec 3 - draft decree

New COVID lockdown Nov 5-Dec 3 - draft decree

 
ROME
COVID: 353 victims, over 28,000 new cases

COVID: 353 victims, over 28,000 new cases

 
ROME
Govt discussing curfew from 9 or 10 - Zampa

Govt discussing curfew from 9 or 10 - Zampa

 
ROME
Supreme court hands Verdini six-and-a-half year term (2)

Supreme court hands Verdini six-and-a-half year term (2)

 
ROME
Interior Min boosts border controls after terror attacks

Interior Min boosts border controls after terror attacks

 
ROME
Supreme court hands Verdini six-and-a-half year term

Supreme court hands Verdini six-and-a-half year term

 
MILAN
COVID to hit industry by 11% in 2020 - Mediobanca

COVID to hit industry by 11% in 2020 - Mediobanca

 
NAPLES
Naples health system on last legs says de Magistris

Naples health system on last legs says de Magistris

 
MILAN
Murals dedicated to doctors vandalised in Milan

Murals dedicated to doctors vandalised in Milan

 
ROME
Second COVID wave could be tsunami - doctors' guild

Second COVID wave could be tsunami - doctors' guild

 
ROME
New COVID decree by tonight

New COVID decree by tonight

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari vittima di se stesso: una giornata 'no' o c'è altro?

Bari vittima di se stesso: una giornata 'no' o c'è altro?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl caso
Lucera, pronto soccorso chiuso: «Non contiene più i contagi»

Lucera, pronto soccorso chiuso: «Non contiene più i contagi»

 
MateraBasket
Olimpia Matera, tre cestisti positivi al Coronavirus

Olimpia Matera, tre cestisti positivi al Coronavirus

 
LecceUniSalento
Covid 19, Ladisa: «Ok a mense in residenze universitarie di Lecce»

Covid 19, Ladisa: «Ok a mense in residenze universitarie di Lecce»

 
BatIl caso
Covid a Trani, contagi nel Tribunale: sospese le udienze

Covid a Trani, contagi nel Tribunale: sospese le udienze

 
BrindisiIl vento di Puglia
Basket, Brindisi piedi a terra ma sognare è possibile

Basket, Brindisi piedi a terra ma sognare è possibile

 
BariLa richiesta
Covid, l'appello della Caritas: «Donate cibo le parrocchie hanno bisogno»

Covid, l'appello della Caritas: «Donate cibo le parrocchie hanno bisogno»

 
TarantoLa decisione
Arcelor Mittal, dal 16 novembre nuoca Cassa Covid per 6 settimane

Arcelor Mittal, dal 16 novembre nuova Cassa Covid per 6 settimane

 
PotenzaOspedale
Potenza, il commissario del San Carlo: «Situazione posti letto ancora gestibile»

Potenza, il commissario del San Carlo: «Situazione posti letto ancora gestibile»

 

i più letti

Covid Puglia, mai così tanti casi: 1.176 in un giorno. Anche 12 morti (11 a Foggia). Lopalco: dati dei giorni scorsi

Covid Puglia, mai così tanti casi: 1.163 in 24 ore. Anche 12 morti (11 a Foggia). Lopalco: dati dei giorni scorsi. Altri 51 ricoveri

Coronavirus, in Puglia 626 nuovi casi su 4060 tamponi. 9 decessi, quasi 800 ricoverati

Coronavirus, in Puglia 626 nuovi casi su 4060 test. 9 decessi, quasi 800 ricoverati 2900 posti letto entro fine mese

Covid 19, in Puglia interviene l'Esercito: 13 postazioni per i tamponi drive-in

Covid 19, in Puglia interviene l'Esercito: 13 postazioni per i tamponi drive-in

Covid 19, verso nuovo Dpcm: coprifuoco, megastore chiusi e Italia divisa in 3 aree di rischio. Decaro: «Scelta sofferta»

Covid 19, verso nuovo Dpcm: coprifuoco, megastore chiusi e Italia divisa in 3 aree di rischio. Decaro: «Scelta sofferta»

Covid 19 in Salento, tensotruttura dell'Esercito a Taurisano dichiarato 'zona rossa'

Covid in Salento, Taurisano dichiarato zona rossa: ci sarà drive-through in tende dell'Esercito

ROME

Golf: Molinari faces Johnson in pre-Masters clash in Houston

California's Lanto Griffin will be defending his title

Golf: Molinari faces Johnson in pre-Masters clash in Houston

ROME, NOV 3 - Dustin Johnson and Francesco Molinari are both returning to competitive play in a juicy pre-Masters clash at this week's Houston Open. The Thursday-to-Sunday PGA Tour event in Texas, a dress rehearsal for the November 12-15 Masters at Augusta, will also see the return of crowds to the US for the first time since March, after last week's experiment at the Barracuda Championship in Bermuda. Johnson is keenly awaited after a six-week break due to the need to recover from his US Open exertions and also to a positive COVID-19 test. The world number one is aiming to cement his leadership in Houston, taking advantage of the absence of number two John Rahm of Spain, who missed his chance to overtake the American at the CJ Cup and then the ZoZo Championship. After playing the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, seven months after his last competitive event, 'Chicco' Molinari is among the favourites at the Houston Open. Four weeks after Shriners, the 2018 Open champ will be vying to lift the title and get his preparation right for the Masters, a dream he nearly reached in 2019, before a collapse in results followed by the lockdown and his move from London to Los Angeles. At the Memorial Park in Texas, some 2,000 spectators will be allowed in per day, compared to the 500 in Bermuda. Facemasks, social distancing and body temperature tests will be compulsory. It will be a key test along the way to getting the PGA Tour back to normality in the first quarter of next year, COVID permitting. California's Lanto Griffin will be defending the only title he has so far garnered on the circuit. Among the favourites, alongside Johnson, will be England's Tyrrell Hatton (world number 10) and America's Brooks Koepka, who helped restyle the course with architect Tom Doak. The field also includes Australia's Jason Day, lreland's Shane Lowry, Spain's Sergio Garcia, Norway's Viktor Hovland and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama. Without forgetting Phil Mickelson, who unlike Tiger Woods, has opted for Houston ahead of the Masters, fellow American Jordan Spieth, England's Lee Westwood and Danny Willet, and Australian Adam Scott, who won the event in 2007. Scott, like Johnson, is returning after an enforced absence due to contracting COVID. So, then, Houston looks like being the perfect springboard for the Masters. It could well come down to a showdown in Texas between Johnson and Molinari, with the winner claiming seven million dollars as well as the title. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati