Bishops' chief Bassetti in ICU with COVID

ROME, NOV 3 - Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, archbishop of Perugia-Città della Pieve and president of the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI), was moved to an intensive care unit with COVID-19 at Perugia's Santa Maria della Misericordia Hospital overnight, the CEI said Tuesday. Bassetti was admitted to the hospital with the coronavirus on October 31. He is awake and cooperating, the CEI said. The hospital will issue a bulletin on his condition later Tuesday. The CEI said it was praying for Bassetti. "The bishops assure their support for Him and for all the sick and thank the doctors, health operators and those who take care of the suffering," it said. "May the comfort and presence of the Holy Spirit sustain those who are hard pressed by the disease today. "The Risen Lord will not fail to show his reassuring presence". Bassetti, 78, has been a bishop since 1994 and was made a cardinal in 2014. He began a five-year term as president of the CEI in May 2017. (ANSA).