Ultra risks losing hand after picking up flare at COVID demo

BRESCIA, NOV 3 - A soccer ultra risks losing a hand after picking up a flare to throw at police as a demonstration against new COVID restrictions turned ugly in Brescia Monday night. The unnamed hard-core fan of Serie B side Brescia was part of a group of ultras taking part in the protest alongside far-right militants, police said. The incident may have taken place as the rightwingers clashed with leftists and foreigners, who were also there to protest the COVID measures, police said. Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday announced new restrictions including a nine o'clock curfew as the second wave of COVID shows no sign of abating. He has not yet said when the new measures, which have to be approved by parliament, will come into effect. There will be a region-by-region approach according to the severity of the spikes, he said. Other measures include replacing classes at school with distance learning for high-school pupils, the closure of museums, the closure of shopping centres at weekends, a ban on inter-regional travel to high-risk regions and additional restrictions for over-70s because they are especially vulnerable to COVID-19. There have been violent protests in several Italian cities after the government's previous restrictions, which include the closure of theatres, cinemas, swimming polls and gyms and the obligation for restaurants and bars to stop serving at 18:00, and curfews imposed by some regions. The government is still discussing the latest measures with regional governors. (ANSA).