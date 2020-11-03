Bike bonus requests swarm site on 'click-day'

New COVID lockdown Nov 5-Dec 3 - draft decree
ROME
03 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 3 - The Italian environment ministry's website was swarming with requests Tuesday for a new 'mobility bonus' refund for new bikes, e-bikes, segways and other electric scooters. Tuesday has been dubbed 'click-day' by the ministry. Those wanting to get their money back can register at buonomobilità.it and ask for a refund of expenses sustained in the May 4-November 3 period, up to 60% of costs or up to 500 euros. If the purchase has not already been made, people intending to buy a bike can get the mobility bonus too. (ANSA).
