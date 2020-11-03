Rome's Globe Theatre to be named after Gigi Proietti

ROME, NOV 3 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Tuesday that the city's Globe Theatre will be named after late comedy great Gigi Proietti. Proietti died on his 80th birthday on Monday. Although best-known for his comedy work, the Rome native was also highly cultured and, among other things, he was the director of the Globe, a reconstruction of Shakespeare's theatre in the Italian capital. "Rome wants to pay tribute to Gigi Proietti by dedicating to him one of the places that was dearest to him, the Globe Theatre," Raggi said. "He was its artistic manager for years and put on marvellous masterpieces. "Our city wants to remember him always in this way". The city will hold a day of mourning on Thursday, the day of Proietti's funeral. It screened his image on the exterior of town hall and the Colosseum on Monday with the message "we'll miss you". (ANSA).