5 arrested for attacking couple, raping woman

REGGIO EMILIA, NOV 3 - Italian police arrested five people on suspicion of attacking a young couple and raping the woman near Reggio Emilia on Monday night. Police said the couple, both Moroccan, were travelling in their car when it was stopped by four people, all North Africans, on two scooters, between Novellara and Correggio. The alleged assailants, who were known to the victims, kicked and punched them and scarred their faces and legs with knives, police said. The 43-year-old man was left bleeding on the ground, police said, while his 37-year-old girlfriend was dragged first into a vineyard and then into a house and allegedly raped. A passerby called Carabinieri police who arrested the four and a young woman who they said was their accomplice, also North African. The five are accused of kidnapping, sexual violence, private violence and grievous bodily harm. The five are: a 24-year-old and a 29-year-old man, both irregular migrants living in Correggio; a 43-year-old man living at Sant'Ilario d'Enza near Reggio Emilia; a 26-year-old man living at Noceto near Parma; and a 25-year-old woman living at Montichiari near Brescia. Police found knives and other objects used for the alleged torture as well as bloody clothes in the house where the rape allegedly took place. The victims have been taken to hospital where they are said to be in a non-serious condition but suffering from severe shock. The attack is, so far, motiveless. (ANSA).