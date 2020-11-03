Mattarella condemns 'cowardly' Vienna attack

ROME, NOV 3 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday condemned Monday's terrorist attack in Vienna in a message to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. "The cowardly attack that took place yesterday evening in Vienna has caused horror and profound sadness in Italy," Mattarella said. "In these dramatic circumstances all the Italian people embrace their Austrian friends in mourning with sentiments of particular closeness to the families of the victims, the injured - who we wish complete and fast recovery - and the Viennese citizens. "In giving you my most sincere expressions of condolences and clear repulsion of this traitorous attack on the common values of freedom and peaceful co-existence, I renew the determination of the Italian republic to cooperate with Austria in the fight against every form of terrorism". (ANSA).