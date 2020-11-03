Robbers flee via sewers after taking hostages in heist

ROME, NOV 3 - A group of robbers fled via the sewers after taking hostages during a heist at a Milan bank on Tuesday, sources said. None of the employees who were inside the branch of the Credit Agricole bank in Milan's Piazza Ascoli were badly hurt during the robbery, the sources said. Police had surrounded the bank and sealed off the area. "They entered from the basement," the branch manager told reporters while holding ice to the back of his head. "Three of us were inside when I realized. I shouted 'it's a robbery' and one of our colleagues managed to escape. "There was a short scuffle but they did not beat me". (ANSA).