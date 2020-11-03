Lamorgese summons security committee after Vienna attack

New COVID lockdown Nov 5-Dec 3 - draft decree
ROME
03 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 3 - Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese has called a meeting of Italy's national public order and security committee on Tuesday after Monday's terrorist attack in Vienna, sources said. Police and intelligence officials are taking part in the meeting at which the situation in Europe and the state of security in Italy will be assessed. Premier Giuseppe Conte condemned that attack soon after the first reports of it late on Monday. "There is no space for hatred and violence in our common European home," Conte said in a tweet in which he expressed support for "the Austrian people, the relatives of the victims and the injured". Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio blasted the "cowardly attack". "Italy is close to the Austrian people," Di Maio said via Twitter. "Europe must react". (ANSA).
