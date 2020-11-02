Elderly dear to us, enabled economic boom - Conte

Car market down 0.18% in October, FCA up 12.6%
ROME
02 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 2 - Italy's elderly are "dear to us", they enabled the postwar economic boom, and they will get priority for COVID vaccines, Premier Giuseppe Cone said Monday. "We are working on a vaccine plan and we will safeguard the most fragile," he added. (ANSA).
