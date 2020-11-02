COVID: Infections above 22,000, 233 victims

Car market down 0.18% in October, FCA up 12.6%
ROME
02 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 2 - The number of new daily COVID cases in Italy fell again Monday, to 22,253 from 29,907 Sunday, the health ministry said. But this was with only 135,731 swabs, compared to 183,457 Sunday, a drop of more than 47,000. There were 233 fresh victims, compared to a rise of 208 on Sunday, the ministry said. In response to a spike in cases, the government has announced a nine o'clock p.m. curfew as well as other measures. (ANSA).
