Expo Dubai: Italy major player for urban regeneration

ROME, NOV 2 - Italy's contribution to "Urban and Rural Development Week", the third in a series of digital events with which the Expo 2020 Dubai organizers are exploring, one year early, the themes that will characterise the next Universal Exposition, focuses on urban regeneration, quality housing and the sustainable future of cities. The pre-Expo event taking place on November 3 and 4 - visible on the Expo 2020 Dubai YouTube channel - will feature the participation of experts from all over the world who will discuss the many challenges that the urban and rural areas of the planet are facing and will face in the near future, from climate change to the COVID-19 pandemic. Italy is taking part in the event with a section on the morning of November 3 at 10:30 with the video contributions of: Carlo Ratti,an architect who is the co-desgner of the Italy Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, on the subject of 'new relations between the natural and artificial in the world of tomorrow'; Stefano Boeri, an architect, town planner and president of the Triennale di Milano, on the 'paradigm of proximity in the metropolises of the future'; Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on 'urban regeneration and the alliance between the world's big cities'. Rome is part of a series of international networks of capitals and international metropolises, including the U20, the engagement group of cities in the G20 sphere, and the C40 Group. In addition to Italy's participation, experts from over 10 countries, and representatives of multilateral agencies, national and multinational agencies are taking part in the digital event. (ANSA).