Milan doctors call for immediate lockdown in city

MILAN, NOV 2 - The president of the Milan doctors' guild (Omceo) on Monday called for an immediate lockdown in the northern city, saying the situation there had become unsustainable due to COVID-19. "We are sure of one thing" said Omceo chief Roberto Carlo Rossi. "The situation both in hospital health facilities and in medicine in the territory has become unsustainable. "It is necessary to intervene with an immediate and effective lockdown," said Rossi. (ANSA).