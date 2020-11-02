Martedì 03 Novembre 2020 | 06:57

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Car market down 0.18% in October, FCA up 12.6%

Car market down 0.18% in October, FCA up 12.6%

 
ROME
Elderly dear to us, enabled economic boom - Conte

Elderly dear to us, enabled economic boom - Conte

 
ROME
COVID: Infections above 22,000, 233 victims

COVID: Infections above 22,000, 233 victims

 
ROME
Expo Dubai: Italy major player for urban regeneration

Expo Dubai: Italy major player for urban regeneration

 
MILAN
Milan doctors call for immediate lockdown in city

Milan doctors call for immediate lockdown in city

 
ROME
Toti suggests limitations on elderly to avert lockdown

Toti suggests limitations on elderly to avert lockdown

 
FLORENCE
Man arrested for beating daughter for Western lifestyle

Man arrested for beating daughter for Western lifestyle

 
ROME
Loren cd set Oscar nod gap record with new film-Variety

Loren cd set Oscar nod gap record with new film-Variety

 
ROME
Soccer: Totti positive for COVID-19

Soccer: Totti positive for COVID-19

 
CAGLIARI
Man gets 24 yrs for killing wife over old affair

Man gets 24 yrs for killing wife over old affair

 
ROME
Conte announces COVID curfew

Conte announces COVID curfew

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
A Foggia, un rigore dei satanelli «spegne» i biancorossi del Bari

A Foggia, un rigore dei satanelli «spegne» i biancorossi del Bari

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl video
Foggia, al Policlinico Riuniti non ci sono più posti per i casi Covid

Foggia, al Policlinico Riuniti non ci sono più posti per i casi Covid

 
BariLe dichiarazioni
Decaro: «Domani il nuovo Dpcm, a Bari l'indice Rt è basso ma numero contagi alto»

Decaro: «Domani il nuovo Dpcm, a Bari l'indice Rt è basso ma numero contagi alto»

 
LecceIl caso
Covid 19 a Lecce, il sindaco: «2 contagi nel campo nomadi. Faremo tamponi a tutti»

Covid 19 a Lecce, il sindaco: «2 contagi nel campo nomadi. Faremo tamponi a tutti»

 
TarantoIl virus
Taranto, sale ancora il numero dei pazienti Covid al Moscati: sono 95

Taranto, sale ancora il numero dei pazienti Covid al Moscati: sono 95

 
PotenzaFino al 13 novembre
Covid 19 in Basilicata, Irsina e Genzano di Lucania diventano zone rosse: l'ordinanza di Bardi

Covid 19 in Basilicata, Irsina e Genzano di Lucania diventano zone rosse: l'ordinanza di Bardi

 
BrindisiLa nomina
Brindisi, si insedia la nuova Prefetta Carolina Bellantoni

Brindisi, si insedia la nuova Prefetta Carolina Bellantoni

 
MateraL'ultimo saluto
Addio a Gigi Proietti, Matera 2019: «Grande dolore, lo ricorderemo sempre»

Addio a Gigi Proietti, Matera 2019: «Grande dolore, lo ricorderemo sempre»

 
BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, l'odore di marijuana attira i carabinieri: arrestato 24enne

Bisceglie, l'odore di marijuana attira i carabinieri: arrestato 24enne

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 626 nuovi casi su 4060 tamponi. 9 decessi, quasi 800 ricoverati

Coronavirus, in Puglia 626 nuovi casi su 4060 test. 9 decessi, quasi 800 ricoverati 2900 posti letto entro fine mese

Covid 19, verso nuovo Dpcm: coprifuoco, megastore chiusi e Italia divisa in 3 aree di rischio. Decaro: «Scelta sofferta»

Covid 19, verso nuovo Dpcm: coprifuoco, megastore chiusi e Italia divisa in 3 aree di rischio. Decaro: «Scelta sofferta»

Covid 19 in Salento, tensotruttura dell'Esercito a Taurisano dichiarato 'zona rossa'

Covid 19 in Salento, tensotruttura dell'Esercito a Taurisano dichiarato 'zona rossa'

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus Puglia, stabile curva contagi (+680) e 8 decessi: salgono ricoveri (+39). Anelli: «Ospedali deficit organico»

La maison Dior sempre più innamorata del Salento il video a ritmo di pizzica

La maison Dior sempre più innamorata del Salento il video a ritmo di pizzica

FLORENCE

Man arrested for beating daughter for Western lifestyle

Moroccan, 50, 'broke broom over her back for wearing make-up'

Man arrested for beating daughter for Western lifestyle

FLORENCE, NOV 2 - A 50-year-old Moroccan man was arrested in Florence on Saturday on suspicion of beating his daughter because she lived a Western lifestyle including speaking Italian and wearing make-up, police said on Monday. The violence went on for years and on one occasion the man allegedly broke a broomstick on her back on her birthday, police said. The girl is now 17. The man is also accused of years of physical and verbal abuse of his wife, who called police after his latest attack when he also threatened her with a kitchen knife, police said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati