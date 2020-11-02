Man arrested for beating daughter for Western lifestyle

FLORENCE, NOV 2 - A 50-year-old Moroccan man was arrested in Florence on Saturday on suspicion of beating his daughter because she lived a Western lifestyle including speaking Italian and wearing make-up, police said on Monday. The violence went on for years and on one occasion the man allegedly broke a broomstick on her back on her birthday, police said. The girl is now 17. The man is also accused of years of physical and verbal abuse of his wife, who called police after his latest attack when he also threatened her with a kitchen knife, police said. (ANSA).