Man arrested for beating daughter for Western lifestyle

Car market down 0.18% in October, FCA up 12.6%
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 626 nuovi casi su 4060 test. 9 decessi, quasi 800 ricoverati 2900 posti letto entro fine mese
Covid 19, verso nuovo Dpcm: coprifuoco, megastore chiusi e Italia divisa in 3 aree di rischio. Decaro: «Scelta sofferta»
Coronavirus Puglia, stabile curva contagi (+680) e 8 decessi: salgono ricoveri (+39). Anelli: «Ospedali deficit organico»
FLORENCE
02 Novembre 2020
FLORENCE, NOV 2 - A 50-year-old Moroccan man was arrested in Florence on Saturday on suspicion of beating his daughter because she lived a Western lifestyle including speaking Italian and wearing make-up, police said on Monday. The violence went on for years and on one occasion the man allegedly broke a broomstick on her back on her birthday, police said. The girl is now 17. The man is also accused of years of physical and verbal abuse of his wife, who called police after his latest attack when he also threatened her with a kitchen knife, police said. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su