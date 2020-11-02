Toti suggests limitations on elderly to avert lockdown

ROME, NOV 2 - Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti on Monday reiterated his call for limitations to be imposed on elderly people in Italy amid the COVID-19 pandemic after causing a furore at the weekend with a tweet in which he described seniors as "not indispensable to the country's productive effort". Centre-right politician Toti has apologised for the tone of the "clumsy" tweet but said Monday that he stood by the substance. "If we managed to protect the over-75s we would be able to keep the country open," Toti told RAI television. "We wouldn't have all of the dramatic problems that we have had and that we will have and that will continue in terms of unemployment, lower incomes ... because we would not have problems in terms of hospital response". (ANSA).