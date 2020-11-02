Man gets 24 yrs for killing wife over old affair

CAGLIARI, NOV 2 - A 78-year-old Sardinian man on Monday got 24 years in jail for murdering his 77-year-old German wife two years ago over an extramarital affair she had 40 years previously. Giovanni Perria, a pensioner from Narbolia near Oristano, was found guilty of murdering Brigitte Pazdernik, who went missing on October 10 2018 and whose lifeless body was found on the sea shore three days later. Perria has always insisted he is innocent. One of the man's daughters had a bad turn when the sentence was read out. (ANSA).