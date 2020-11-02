Lunedì 02 Novembre 2020 | 15:00

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

CAGLIARI
Man gets 24 yrs for killing wife over old affair

Man gets 24 yrs for killing wife over old affair

 
ROME
Conte announces COVID curfew

Conte announces COVID curfew

 
ASTI
Boy, 17, torches cars for kicks

Boy, 17, torches cars for kicks

 
ROME
COVID curve makes new measures necessary - Conte

COVID curve makes new measures necessary - Conte

 
GENOA
Priest risks jail for marrying dying man

Priest risks jail for marrying dying man

 
BRINDISI
11 arrests for drugs and arms near Brindisi

11 arrests for drugs and arms near Brindisi

 
ROME
Manufacturing PMI rises to highest since March 2018

Manufacturing PMI rises to highest since March 2018

 
ROME
Food supplies guaranteed, don't panic buy - Bellanova

Food supplies guaranteed, don't panic buy - Bellanova

 
ROME
1st vaccines by yr end in best case - IRBM

1st vaccines by yr end in best case - IRBM

 
ROME
Soccer: Milan steam ahead with Ibra power

Soccer: Milan steam ahead with Ibra power

 
ROME
Govt set to bring in more COVID-19 restrictions

Govt set to bring in more COVID-19 restrictions

 

Il Biancorosso

le ga pro
A Foggia, un rigore dei satanelli «spegne» i biancorossi del Bari

A Foggia, un rigore dei satanelli «spegne» i biancorossi del Bari

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barinel Barese
Putignano, perseguita per 10 anni l'ex datore di lavoro: arrestata una donna

Putignano, perseguita per 10 anni l'ex datore di lavoro: arrestata una donna

 
FoggiaLa polemica
Cagnano Varano, sindaco sconcertato: «Per un tampone dobbiamo spostarci di 50km»

Cagnano Varano, sindaco sconcertato: «Per un tampone dobbiamo spostarci di 50km»

 
LecceNel Salento
Santa Caterina, con lo scooter precipita nello scavo della sua piscina in costruzione: muore 68enne

Santa Caterina, con lo scooter precipita nello scavo della sua piscina in costruzione: muore 68enne

 
BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, l'odore di marijuana attira i carabinieri: arrestato 24enne

Bisceglie, l'odore di marijuana attira i carabinieri: arrestato 24enne

 
MateraTrasporti
Matera, aumentano navette di collegamento con aeroporto Bari

Matera, aumentano navette di collegamento con aeroporto Bari

 
TarantoL'operazione
Taranto, Guardia Costiera sequestra reti in tratto vietato del Mar Piccolo

Taranto, Guardia Costiera sequestra reti in tratto vietato del Mar Piccolo

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla Fontana: droga, armi ed esplosivi, 11 misure cautelari

Francavilla Fontana: droga, armi e 25kg di tritolo, 11 misure cautelari Video

 
PotenzaLa riflessione
Coronavirus, asintomatici da isolare per liberare le famiglie

Coronavirus, asintomatici da isolare per liberare le famiglie

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus Puglia, stabile curva contagi (+680) e 8 decessi: salgono ricoveri (+39). Anelli: «Ospedali deficit organico»

La maison Dior sempre più innamorata del Salento il video a ritmo di pizzica

La maison Dior sempre più innamorata del Salento il video a ritmo di pizzica

Coronavirus, in arrivo nuove misure: si va verso lockdown mirati, fari su scuola e zone rosse

Coronavirus, in arrivo nuove misure: si va verso lockdown mirati, fari su scuola e zone rosse

Festa in casa Carrisi per i 18 anni di Albano jr

Festa in casa Carrisi per i 18 anni di Albano jr

Tamponi Covi in Pugliad, ecco l'elenco dei laboratori accreditati dalla Regione: 19 pubblici e 23 privati

Tamponi Covid in Puglia, ecco l'elenco dei laboratori accreditati: 19 pubblici e 23 privati

CAGLIARI

Man gets 24 yrs for killing wife over old affair

Pensioner, 78, murdered German wife, 77, over affair 40 yrs ago

Man gets 24 yrs for killing wife over old affair

CAGLIARI, NOV 2 - A 78-year-old Sardinian man on Monday got 24 years in jail for murdering his 77-year-old German wife two years ago over an extramarital affair she had 40 years previously. Giovanni Perria, a pensioner from Narbolia near Oristano, was found guilty of murdering Brigitte Pazdernik, who went missing on October 10 2018 and whose lifeless body was found on the sea shore three days later. Perria has always insisted he is innocent. One of the man's daughters had a bad turn when the sentence was read out. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati