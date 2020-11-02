Lunedì 02 Novembre 2020 | 15:00

CAGLIARI
Man gets 24 yrs for killing wife over old affair

ROME
Conte announces COVID curfew

ASTI
Boy, 17, torches cars for kicks

ROME
COVID curve makes new measures necessary - Conte

GENOA
Priest risks jail for marrying dying man

BRINDISI
11 arrests for drugs and arms near Brindisi

ROME
Manufacturing PMI rises to highest since March 2018

ROME
Food supplies guaranteed, don't panic buy - Bellanova

ROME
1st vaccines by yr end in best case - IRBM

ROME
Soccer: Milan steam ahead with Ibra power

ROME
Govt set to bring in more COVID-19 restrictions

le ga pro
A Foggia, un rigore dei satanelli «spegne» i biancorossi del Bari

Barinel Barese
Putignano, perseguita per 10 anni l'ex datore di lavoro: arrestata una donna

FoggiaLa polemica
Cagnano Varano, sindaco sconcertato: «Per un tampone dobbiamo spostarci di 50km»

LecceNel Salento
Santa Caterina, con lo scooter precipita nello scavo della sua piscina in costruzione: muore 68enne

BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, l'odore di marijuana attira i carabinieri: arrestato 24enne

MateraTrasporti
Matera, aumentano navette di collegamento con aeroporto Bari

TarantoL'operazione
Taranto, Guardia Costiera sequestra reti in tratto vietato del Mar Piccolo

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla Fontana: droga, armi ed esplosivi, 11 misure cautelari

PotenzaLa riflessione
Coronavirus, asintomatici da isolare per liberare le famiglie

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus Puglia, stabile curva contagi (+680) e 8 decessi: salgono ricoveri (+39). Anelli: «Ospedali deficit organico»

La maison Dior sempre più innamorata del Salento il video a ritmo di pizzica

La maison Dior sempre più innamorata del Salento il video a ritmo di pizzica

Coronavirus, in arrivo nuove misure: si va verso lockdown mirati, fari su scuola e zone rosse

Coronavirus, in arrivo nuove misure: si va verso lockdown mirati, fari su scuola e zone rosse

Festa in casa Carrisi per i 18 anni di Albano jr

Festa in casa Carrisi per i 18 anni di Albano jr

Tamponi Covi in Pugliad, ecco l'elenco dei laboratori accreditati dalla Regione: 19 pubblici e 23 privati

Tamponi Covid in Puglia, ecco l'elenco dei laboratori accreditati: 19 pubblici e 23 privati

ROME

At-risk region travel ban, museums, malls shut

ROME, NOV 2 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Lower House on Monday that his government will impose more restrictions including an evening curfew because the spread of COVID-19 is continuing to rise. "There will be limits on circulation in the late evening," he said. The curfew is expected to come into effect at nine p.m. "The contagion curve has made it necessary for us to prepare a new body of restrictive measures and adopt them before Wednesday," Conte said. "The curve is rising fast in each continent. "The EU is one of the areas hit hardest by the second wave. "In the last few weeks the increase in COVID cases has been of 150 contagions for every 100,00 inhabitants and the situation in our country is deteriorating. "The upswing has led to a significant multiplication in contagions". Conte said Italy was heading towards a scenario 4 situation where lockdowns are usually ordered. He said intensive care would be a at risk in 15 regions within a month. He said strategies would be "modulated" with the regions. Shows and museums will be closed at a national level, the premier said, and shopping centres will be closed at the weekend. Middle and secondary schools will be ordered to use distance learning only. The number of people allowed on public transport will be cut by half. After sometimes violent protests against previous measures, Conte said "we understand people's anger but there should be no arguing about defending people's health". He added "I urge people to remain united in a dramatic time". Conte aid the government would make "every financial effort" to support employment. The new package is also set to include a nationwide curfew at night kicking in at 21:00, Labour Undersecretary Francesca Puglisi told Sky TV on Monday. There would be exemptions for people who need to be out for work reasons. Italy has been registering around 30,000 new cases of the coronavirus each day over the last few days. Conte has been in talks with regional governors about the measures. There was reportedly disagreement during the talks between the governors, who wanted the measures to be uniform nationwide, and Conte, who is said to have wanted sealed-off 'red zones' to be created on the basis of contagion rates. There have been violent protests in several Italian cities after the government's previous restrictions, which include the closure of theatres, cinemas, swimming polls and gyms and the obligation for restaurants and bars to stop serving at 18:00, and curfews imposed by some regions. "The interventions will be uniform (across the nation) then, as written in previous decrees, each local authority can take additional restrictions within their own autonomy," said Puglisi. "The restrictions will be national and then there might be the desire to make a distinction between regions whose R number is over 2 and those that have a lower index. "But the measures, such as the curfew at 21.00, will be nationwide. "Unfortunately, we have to sacrifice education with students physically present in class, changing it to distance learning, for all high schools and doing this for the third year of middle school is being discussed too". (ANSA).

