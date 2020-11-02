Boy, 17, torches cars for kicks

ASTI, NOV 2 - A 17-year-old Italian boy torched several parked cars, buses and rubbish dumpsters for kicks in the northern town of Asti since September 5, police said after arresting him at the weekend. The boy used a mixture of vodka and gin, filling up cigarette lighters he found at home and then using them to set the fires, police said. The boy staged 15 arson attacks in Asti from the start o September to last week, police said. Police said he showed "an alarming level of social dangerousness". He was caught on security cameras in the centre and outskirts of the Piedmont city, police said. Despite being cited for a number of incidents, he struck again on the night of October 22 setting two vehicles alight, police said. He already has a record for bodily harm, robbery, receiving stolen goods and drugs offences, police said. He had spent a period in a youth rehab centre without any change in his conduct. After his arrest, he has now been sent to another centre. (ANSA).