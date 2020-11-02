Lunedì 02 Novembre 2020 | 15:00

CAGLIARI
Man gets 24 yrs for killing wife over old affair

ROME
Conte announces COVID curfew

ASTI
Boy, 17, torches cars for kicks

ROME
COVID curve makes new measures necessary - Conte

GENOA
Priest risks jail for marrying dying man

BRINDISI
11 arrests for drugs and arms near Brindisi

ROME
Manufacturing PMI rises to highest since March 2018

ROME
Food supplies guaranteed, don't panic buy - Bellanova

ROME
1st vaccines by yr end in best case - IRBM

ROME
Soccer: Milan steam ahead with Ibra power

ROME
Govt set to bring in more COVID-19 restrictions

A Foggia, un rigore dei satanelli «spegne» i biancorossi del Bari

Barinel Barese
Putignano, perseguita per 10 anni l'ex datore di lavoro: arrestata una donna

FoggiaLa polemica
Cagnano Varano, sindaco sconcertato: «Per un tampone dobbiamo spostarci di 50km»

LecceNel Salento
Santa Caterina, con lo scooter precipita nello scavo della sua piscina in costruzione: muore 68enne

BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, l'odore di marijuana attira i carabinieri: arrestato 24enne

MateraTrasporti
Matera, aumentano navette di collegamento con aeroporto Bari

TarantoL'operazione
Taranto, Guardia Costiera sequestra reti in tratto vietato del Mar Piccolo

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla Fontana: droga, armi ed esplosivi, 11 misure cautelari

PotenzaLa riflessione
Coronavirus, asintomatici da isolare per liberare le famiglie

ASTI

15 arson attacks in Asti from Sep 5 to Oct 22

Boy, 17, torches cars for kicks

ASTI, NOV 2 - A 17-year-old Italian boy torched several parked cars, buses and rubbish dumpsters for kicks in the northern town of Asti since September 5, police said after arresting him at the weekend. The boy used a mixture of vodka and gin, filling up cigarette lighters he found at home and then using them to set the fires, police said. The boy staged 15 arson attacks in Asti from the start o September to last week, police said. Police said he showed "an alarming level of social dangerousness". He was caught on security cameras in the centre and outskirts of the Piedmont city, police said. Despite being cited for a number of incidents, he struck again on the night of October 22 setting two vehicles alight, police said. He already has a record for bodily harm, robbery, receiving stolen goods and drugs offences, police said. He had spent a period in a youth rehab centre without any change in his conduct. After his arrest, he has now been sent to another centre. (ANSA).

