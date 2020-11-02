Priest risks jail for marrying dying man

GENOA, NOV 2 - An Italian priest risks going to jail for marrying a 93-year-old dying man to a 72-year-old serial 'gold digger' near Genoa in 2014. The wedding at Boccadasse near Genoa took place in the middle of the night, with two witnesses the only attendees. The priest has been charged with taking advantage of a person not in full possession of his faculties. The bride also faces the same charge, as does her son and the son's girlfriend. As well as 16 months for former parish priest Father Pietro Franco, a prosecutor has asked for four years for bride Gabriella Radaelli, 16 months for her son, and 20 months for the girlfriend, who acted as witnesses. The spouse was Carlo Gian Battista Bianchi Albrici, a Milanese businessman who had moved to Genoa. A bon vivant, he had a yacht on the Genoese Riviera and a villa at the chic resort of Camogli. He left a multi-million-euro estate when he died soon after the marriage. The alleged scam was discovered by the millionaire's son who challenged the will and reported the bride to the police. The alleged gold digger is reported to have had other victims in the past including a millionaire surgeon who 'designed' late Pope John Paul II's artificial hip. (ANSA).