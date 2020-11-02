Food supplies guaranteed, don't panic buy - Bellanova

ROME, NOV 2 - Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova on Monday appealed to the public not to panic buy, with the government poised to impose new restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19. "I have been getting reports of queues and crowds outside food stores out of fears of a new lockdown and food-supply problems," Bellanova said. "I want to reassure everyone. "The agro-food chain is absolutely capable of guaranteeing healthy, safe food to the country, as it has over the last few months. "I invite everyone to buy (just) what they need in order to prevent major queues and crowds forming, which are a risk for workers and consumers, and in order to avoid food waste". (ANSA).