Boy, 17, torches cars for kicks

ROME
COVID curve makes new measures necessary - Conte

GENOA
Priest risks jail for marrying dying man

BRINDISI
11 arrests for drugs and arms near Brindisi

ROME
Manufacturing PMI rises to highest since March 2018

ROME
Food supplies guaranteed, don't panic buy - Bellanova

ROME
1st vaccines by yr end in best case - IRBM

ROME
Soccer: Milan steam ahead with Ibra power

ROME
Govt set to bring in more COVID-19 restrictions

TURIN
Man arrested for murder in Turin hills

ROME
COVID: Over 31,000 new cases, 199 dead

A Foggia, un rigore dei satanelli «spegne» i biancorossi del Bari

Foggianel foggiano
Borgo Mezzanone, svastiche e scritte fasciste su porte sede Cgil

BariLo screening
Coronavirus Bari, test a tappeto su dipendenti Politecnico

BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, l'odore di marijuana attira i carabinieri: arrestato 24enne

MateraTrasporti
Matera, aumentano navette di collegamento con aeroporto Bari

TarantoL'operazione
Taranto, Guardia Costiera sequestra reti in tratto vietato del Mar Piccolo

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla Fontana: droga, armi ed esplosivi, 11 misure cautelari

LecceL'ordinanza
Coronavirus, altri 3 operatori positivi: a Lecce chiuso mercato Settelacquare

PotenzaLa riflessione
Coronavirus, asintomatici da isolare per liberare le famiglie

BRINDISI

11 arrests for drugs and arms near Brindisi

Accused of belonging to SCU criminal group

BRINDISI, NOV 2 - Italian police on Monday made 11 arrests on charges of drug trafficking and possession of weapons of war near Brindisi in Puglia. Those arrested were charged with "drug trafficking aggravated by the availability of war weapons and explosive material". They were also charged with belonging to a criminal organization. They are suspected of belonging to the Puglia mafia, the Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU). The SCU is Italy's fourth and smallest mafia. The others are Calabria's 'Ndrangheta, Sicily's Cosa Nostra, and Campania's Camorra. (ANSA).

