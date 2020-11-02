11 arrests for drugs and arms near Brindisi

BRINDISI, NOV 2 - Italian police on Monday made 11 arrests on charges of drug trafficking and possession of weapons of war near Brindisi in Puglia. Those arrested were charged with "drug trafficking aggravated by the availability of war weapons and explosive material". They were also charged with belonging to a criminal organization. They are suspected of belonging to the Puglia mafia, the Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU). The SCU is Italy's fourth and smallest mafia. The others are Calabria's 'Ndrangheta, Sicily's Cosa Nostra, and Campania's Camorra. (ANSA).