Manufacturing PMI rises to highest since March 2018

ROME, NOV 2 - Italy's manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to its highest level since March 2018 in October, the Ihs Markit reaecrh firms said Monday. The index rose from 53.2 in September to 53.8 in October, the company said. It was the fourth straight monthly gain. A PMI index of 50 is the cut-off point between expansion and contraction of the business cycle. The Italian economy has taken an unprecedented hit from the COVID crisis. GDP is set to fall sharply this year and then rebound in 2021. (ANSA).