Soccer: Milan steam ahead with Ibra power

ROME, NOV 2 - Serie A leaders AC Milan continued their strong form on Sunday, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic again the driving force as they won 2-1 at Udinese. The 39-year-old Swede laid on his side's opener and scored the winner with an overhead kick to put Milan on 16 points from six games. It was Ibrahomivic's seventh goal in four Serie A appearances this season. Surprise package Sassuolo remain two points off the pace thanks to a 2-0 triumph at Napoli. Champions Juventus have 12 points thanks to a 4-1 win at Spezia, with Cristiano Ronaldo finding the net just three minutes after coming on as a substitute following over two weeks out with COVID-19. He also converted a late penalty. (ANSA).