COVID: Over 31,000 new cases, 199 dead

ROME, OCT 30 - The number of new COVID cases in the last 24 hours went past 31,000 for the first time in Italy Friday, at 31,084., the health ministry said. There were 199 fresh victims, raising the total death toll to 38,321. Italy is heading for a scenario 4 situation potentially warranting lockdown with 11 regions at high risk and four already at stage 4. Italy is heading for a type 4 scenario in the COVID crisis, with a rapid worsening of the situation requiring a possible new national lockdown, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry said in their weekly monitoring bulletin Friday. In certain regions, the report said, "the rate of transmission is already compatible with a phase 4 situation". Phase 4 is usually when a lockdown is applied. Eleven regions are at high risk, and four regions - Calabria, Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, and Piedmont - plus the autonomous province of Bolzano are already in the phase 4 scenario, it said. Those at high risk are Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Liguria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Puglia, Sicily, Tuscany, Valle d'Aosta and Veneto. The R rate of transmission of COVID rose to 1.70 in the week between October 8 and 21, the report said. "Today there is no good news, yesterday 26,831 cases, today we have amply gone past 31,000," said health ministry prevention chief Gianni Rezza. Rezza said the virus was "galloping", with 10% of swabs positive, or 215,085. The head of the Higher Health Council (CSS), Franco Locatelli, said the role of family doctors was crucial in treating the virus. (ANSA).