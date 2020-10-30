COVID: Over 31,000 new cases, 199 dead

ROME, OCT 30 - The number of new COVID cases in the last 24 hours went past 31,000 for the first time in Italy Friday, at 31,084., the health ministry said. There were 199 fresh victims, raising the total death toll to 38,321. Italy is heading for a scenario 4 situation potentially warranting lockdown with 11 regions at high risk and four already at stage 4. (ANSA).