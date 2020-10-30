COVID: Well over 31,000 cases today says Rezza

Man arrested for murder in Turin hills
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, curva contagi sempre alta: 791 casi su circa 6mila tamponi. 7 morti. L'Iss classifica la regione «a rischio»
Covid, stabile curva contagio in Puglia (+762) e oltre 6mila tamponi: 10 morti e aumentano i ricoveri (+7) «Cittadini aiutino Asl con autotracciamento»
ROME
30 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 30 - "Today there is no good news, yesterday 26,831 cases, today we have amply gone past 31,000," said health ministry prevention chief Gianni Rezza.Friday. Cases are rising steadily and Italy is headed for a scenario 4 situation at which a national lockdown may potentially be needed, the Higher Health Institute said, with 11 regions at high risk and four already at stage four. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su