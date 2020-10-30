COVID: Well over 31,000 cases today says Rezza

ROME, OCT 30 - "Today there is no good news, yesterday 26,831 cases, today we have amply gone past 31,000," said health ministry prevention chief Gianni Rezza.Friday. Cases are rising steadily and Italy is headed for a scenario 4 situation at which a national lockdown may potentially be needed, the Higher Health Institute said, with 11 regions at high risk and four already at stage four. (ANSA).