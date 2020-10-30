COVID: Italy heading for scenario 4 - ISS

Man arrested for murder in Turin hills
ROME
30 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 30 - Italy is heading for a type 4 scenario in the COVID crisis, with a rapid worsening of the situation, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry said in their weekly monitoring bulletin Friday. In certain regions, the report said, "the rate of transmission is already compatible with a phase 4 situation". Eleven regions are at high risk, and four regions - Calabria, Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, and Piedmont - plus the autonomous province of Bolzano are already in the phase 4 scenario, it said. Those at high risk are Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Liguria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Puglia, Sicily, Tuscany, Valle d'Aosta and Veneto. The R rate of transmission of COVID rose to 1.70 in the week between October 8 and 21, the report said. (ANSA).
